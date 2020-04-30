“Masks for Memphis” Campaign kick-off

Fundraiser to provide free, reusable masks to underserved and less fortunate residents in the north part of Memphis.

The “Masks for Memphis” fundraising campaign, which will provide free masks for underserved and less fortunate in North Memphis communities kicks off today. Organized by City Councilwomen Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Rhonda Logan and State Representative Antonio, the goal is to raise funds, purchase masks that are being sewn by individuals that live in their respective districts and to distribute the reusable masks to citizens who may have otherwise had a hard time getting one.

The masks will use CDC standards and will be washable and reusable.

The most accessible method of preventing contraction or transmission of COVID-19 is the face mask. In consideration for the state of Tennessee’s phased re-opening of businesses previously deemed “non-essential,” it is more critical than ever to be sure our citizens are prepared to protect themselves and their families from this pandemic.

The participating elected leaders are donating individually and are requesting funds from both private and public donors to complete this mission. Donations will be accepted via Facebook, CashApp, PayPal, post mail, and GoFundMe to move this project forward. All donation amounts are accepted. “We care about the safety of our community first and foremost. Our goal is to raise more than twenty-five thousand dollars to help protect our constituents, says Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas."

Additionally, local crafters are being sought to sew and package at least 5,000 masks for compensation. These masks will be distributed to the community during a safe, drive-up/walk-up event in mid-May. Seniors and disabled persons who are not able to attend may have their masks delivered with no contact.

For more information on masks:

Call or text: 901-609-4776 Email (preferred): MasksForMemphis@gmail.com

To Donate to this Cause: