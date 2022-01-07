Memphis homes are now eligible for federal broadband assistance. Here's how to get it

The ACP is a new federal initiative that aims to help more Americans afford the broadband connections they need for work, school and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened enrollment on Friday for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal initiative that aims to help more Americans afford the broadband connections they need for work, school and more.

According to a release, here are the key takeaways:

ACP is a $14 billion program which lowers the cost of internet service by up to $30 per month for eligible households, or up to $75 per month on qualifying Tribal lands. ACP replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program and provides support to substantially more Americans than EBB.

Here's how to sign up: First, apply to the federal government’s National Verifier at ACPBenefit.org to see if you're eligible. If approved, you will be able to order new AT&T Internet or prepaid wireless service, or have the monthly benefit applied to existing service.