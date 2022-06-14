Memphis Made releases limited-edition beer sold only at Huey's

Summer Frills is a golden ale made with Vienna and pilsner malt, as well as a touch of wheat. Saaz hops help round out the beer with delicate spice notes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Huey's Restaurants and Memphis Made Brewing Company have unveiled their latest collaboration – a new, limited-edition beer called Summer Frills.

This specialty craft beer is available for a limited time starting Tuesday, June 14, and is sold exclusively at Huey's nine Mid-South locations.

According to a release, Summer Frills is a golden ale made with Vienna and pilsner malt, as well as a touch of wheat. Saaz hops help round out the beer with delicate spice notes.

"Huey's was one of our first customers, back from when we started in 2013,” said Andy Ashby, Co-Founder & Sales Manager of Memphis Made Brewing Co. “So, when they asked us to brew a special beer for their restaurants, we jumped at the chance. We like working with local companies, and they are certainly a Memphis institution."