Memphis-Shelby County School board candidates set for Idlewild forum

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County voters will have a long list of races on the ballot Aug. 4, including who to elect as Shelby County mayor. While these candidates have scheduled appearances across the city, voters also have opportunities to hear from the likes of those running for the Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) board.

Idlewild Presbyterian Church is hosting a forum with MSCS board member candidates on July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. It is a free event, and will be streamed live, but those who plan to attend are encouraged to R.S.V.P. to the forum.

Food will be provided as well as childcare, and those that need translation services can let their needs be known in the registration form, according to the hosts of the event— Chalkbeat Tennessee and the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH).

Chalkbeat Tennessee describes themselves as a nonprofit news organization committed to covering what they describe as one of the state's most important stories, "the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education."

MICAH is a "coalition of community and faith-based organizations joining together to give a more powerful voice for issues of justice" in Memphis.