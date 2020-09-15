MLGW bill assistance grant through Shelby County Schools and SchoolSeed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Shelby County Board of Education is teaming up with SchoolSeed to raise money to help families at risk of losing power due to outstanding utility bills during the virtual learning period.
The SCS Board Cares Utility Assistance Fund will allow qualifying Shelby County Schools (SCS) families to receive grant money to pay MLGW bills and prevent utilities from being disconnected. The one-time grant, funded by private donations, will help prevent students from missing important virtual instruction.