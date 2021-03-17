MLGW's new program allows Memphians to help those struggling with their utility bills

"Gift of Comfort" helps those that are struggling to pay their MLGW bills during these hard times.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local business is helping struggling MLGW customers pay their utility bills.

The Reaves Law Firm donated more than 9-thousand dollars to pay the bills for 29 families in Whitehaven.

The law firm says it chose to help Whitehaven families because it wanted to help the community where it is located.

The donation is part of MLGW's "Gift of Comfort" program where any group or business can make a donation to those in need and can specify the gift towards a zip code, area, or a specific family.

If anyone would like more information or to donate, please visit mlgw.com/giftofcomfort.