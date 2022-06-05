Dear mama | Mom tackling the world as a single parent

ABC 24 presents "Dear Mama," a 5-part series highlighting moms in the Mid-South as they pin a letter to motherhood! Welcome to Part 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Being a single parent has its challenges, but Naja Harris found a way to tackle all the obstacles thrown at her- with the support of her daughter.



She has been a single mother for five years, and she said the hardest part is doing everything by yourself.



From the extra-curricular activities to bonding time, she is doing it all.



"You know, it's like sometimes there's not enough hours in the day to breathe to do everything for me as well, because at the end of the day my child loves me, because like she has, and so no matter if I'm having a rough day and accidentally have an outburst with her something like 30 seconds later she's hugging me and kissing," said Harris.



Harris is an entrepreneur and said the flexibility of taking off when she can to cater to her daughter made being a single mom easier.