MSCS partners with ABC24 for "Hype" event Saturday

Students 7th through 10th grade are invited to attend an event where they can learn about opportunities available after graduation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — ABC24 is excited to be partnering with Memphis Shelby County Schools to help put on next saturday's "Hype" event.

We've also extended the time for your child to sign up.

"Hype" stands for "helping young people excel," and students 7th through 10th grade are invited to attend the all day event. At this event they can learn more about opportunities available after graduation, community resources and ways to be more engaged.

Your child can contact their guidance counselor in a Memphis-Shelby County school by 5 p.m. Tuesday.