National Missing Children's Day; plan ahead with a Child ID Kit

Make a Child ID Kit; and learn the steps of what to do if your child is missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May 25th is National Missing Children's Day.

According to the most recent data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 94% of kids that go missing are endangered runaways.

NCMEC says 96% of runaway children are recovered, but, the dangers lie in what they can or have been exposed to, such as alcohol and drugs, sex trafficking, mental illness and some end up with suicidal tendencies.