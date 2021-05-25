Need help finding recipes for your specific diet? Well, no need to worry, help is on the way!

"Our mission is to help people eat to prevent or manage chronic disease," said LVNGbook CEO Shaun Chavis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You go to your doctor and he or she says, 'Here's what you can eat' or can't eat anymore. You must change your entire diet But you don't really know how to make healthy recipes that taste good, let alone, that your family will enjoy with you.

"It's really overwhelming to figure out how to make that list fit your life," said LVNGbook CEO Shaun Chavis.

Enter LVNGBook.

Shaun Chavis is the founder of LVNGBook It's a customized cookbook to help you with healthy, tasty recipes following the doctor's orders. Here's how it works. You go to LVNGBook.com, build a profile with your health needs and food preferences. There's an area to include your food allergies, even your cooking style and Tada!

We're excited to share something new: Our monthly wellness journals! These journals teach you how to build healthy habits using behavioral science. Plus, we included everything you expect in a day planner. Check them out: https://t.co/YoQ3zlXsZ2 pic.twitter.com/0KRh6vzwZz — LVNGbook (@lvngbook) January 27, 2021

"Create your very own, one-of-a-kind personalized cookbook," said Chavis.

You even get to choose your image and title like:

"Great Food Everyday with Katina!" said Chavis. "You get to choose the recipes that are going in your book. And you get to choose the cover and you can take control of your health."

"Your recipes are created by registered dieticians who count your calories and make sure you have the right amount of protein, fat, and fiber," said Chavis. "There's a real science to understanding how to make something healthier and still have the flavor and the texture and the mouth feel that really makes it appealing."

Another unique feature.

"We're really focused on looking at cuisines that appeal to Black and Latino Americans and building healthy recipes around these cuisines," said Chavis.

Chavis tells me another cool feature about this personalize cookbook is just like the cookbooks passed down through the generations from grandma to mom, this one can be passed down to your children to make sure they eat right and stay healthy.