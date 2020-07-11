What really is Memphis Culture?

Join New Memphis in their "Celebrate What's Right" luncheon and hear about the progress and success in this city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Let’s talk about “Memphis Culture.”

That’s the topic of New Memphis’s upcoming luncheon. The goal is to celebrate what’s right with the bluff city. New Memphis believes that what you pay attention to will shift your perspectives.

So their “Celebrate What’s Right” luncheon series will aim to shine a light on progress and success in the community, like food and fashion to sports and music plus the arts.

Panelists will be from the Hyde Foundation, Memphis Grizzlies, Stax Music Academy, and more.

The luncheon is November 18th from noon until 1pm. You must register in order to attend.

