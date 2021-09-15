New Memphis Moms, Christmas is coming a little early for you

State Representative G.A. Hardaway is holding a community-wide baby shower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway is hosting "Merry Christmas, Baby!" Community Baby Shower: Fall Edition for new parents of Orange Mound and the Memphis area on Saturday, September 18th.

A virtual session will be held from 10 am until noon. Here, new parents will learn infant CPR techniques, how to get a free college degree in Tennessee, car seat safety, infant safe sleep techniques, and more.

Afterwards, there will be a drive-thru celebration at the Benjamin L . Hooks Central Library, from 1 PM until 3 PM, for pregnant individuals and new parents to pick up gift bags, prizes, and other goodies. There will be vaccinations available at the library given through ShotRx.

Guests can also look forward to presentations from:

The Greater Memphis Financial Empowerment Center

MLGW

SisterReach

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry

The Shelby County Health Department

the Tennessee Office of Minority Health and Disparities Elimination

and other community organizations