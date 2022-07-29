NOTEZ&FLOW to offer 'hope' at the Crosstown Theatre

Tickets top the musical event are only $35. Acts performing include Committed, Shontelle Norman, ADAJYO, Christopher Barnes and Writeous Soul.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A collaborative event that promises to intertwine jazz with spoken word is set for the Crosstown Theatre this weekend.

"NOTEZ&FLOW" features several artists aiming to "immerse" audiences "in an atmosphere of artistic freedom.." Tickets top the musical event are $35. Acts performing include Committed, Shontelle Norman, ADAJYO, Christopher Barnes and Writeous Soul.

Keenan Shotwell is the organizer of the event. He says there's one thing he hopes people attending will walk away with.

"The main thing I just want to present is hope through message—hope through spoken word, hope through music," Shotwell said.

A University of Memphis graduate who attended Whitehaven High School as a child, Shotwell has gone on to play for The Herbie Hancock tribute, the MLK50 tribute and is a two-time Verizon Wireless "How Sweet the Sound" award-winner.

"Of course we know through the city, we have a lot of things going on with shootings and just around the world in general, so just to bring it home [I want people to] leave with hope."

Artists Shotwell has shared the stage with include Kirk Whalum and Melba Moore, but Comitted is the name of an act that is set to play NOTEZ&FLOW.