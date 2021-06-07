Polling locations in DeSoto County for Mississippi General Election

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Hernando polling locations are:
Fire Station 1 at 475 W Commerce St. for wards one and two
Fire Station 3 at 1240 Holly Springs Road for wards three and five
Fire Station 2 at 957 U.S. Highway 51 for wards four and six
Horn Lake polling locations are:
Goodman Road Baptist Church at 4368 Goodman Road for ward one
Fire Station 2 at 5711 Highway 51 North for ward two
City Hall at 3101 Goodman Road W for wards three and four
Fire Station 1 at 6770 Tulane Road for ward five
Fire Station 3 at 6363 MS-301 for ward six
Olive Branch polling locations are:
Fire Station 2 at 7745 Craft Road for ward one
Summershill Fire Station at 7600 Pleasant Hill Road for ward two
Nichols Community Center at 10947 U.S. Highway 178 for ward three
Fire Station 1 at 9189 Pigeon Roost Road for ward four
Fire Station 3 at 7750 Hacks Cross Road for ward five
Olive Branch Senior Center at 8800 College St. for ward six
Southaven polling locations are:
M.R. Davis Library at 8554 Northwest Drive for ward one
Justice Court building at 8525 U.S. Highway 51 N for ward two
Greenbrook Softball Complex at 800 Stowewood Drive for ward three
Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center at 5197 W E Ross Parkway W for ward four
Fire Station 4 at 6450 Getwell Road for ward five
DeSoto Central High School at 2911 Central Parkway for ward six.
Walls’ polling location is:
Courtroom in City Hall at 9087 Nail Road