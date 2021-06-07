Polling locations in DeSoto County for Mississippi General Election

Polls will be open 7am-7pm.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Hernando polling locations are:

Fire Station 1 at 475 W Commerce St. for wards one and two

Fire Station 3 at 1240 Holly Springs Road for wards three and five

Fire Station 2 at 957 U.S. Highway 51 for wards four and six

Horn Lake polling locations are:

Goodman Road Baptist Church at 4368 Goodman Road for ward one

Fire Station 2 at 5711 Highway 51 North for ward two

City Hall at 3101 Goodman Road W for wards three and four

Fire Station 1 at 6770 Tulane Road for ward five

Fire Station 3 at 6363 MS-301 for ward six

Olive Branch polling locations are:

Fire Station 2 at 7745 Craft Road for ward one

Summershill Fire Station at 7600 Pleasant Hill Road for ward two

Nichols Community Center at 10947 U.S. Highway 178 for ward three

Fire Station 1 at 9189 Pigeon Roost Road for ward four

Fire Station 3 at 7750 Hacks Cross Road for ward five

Olive Branch Senior Center at 8800 College St. for ward six

Southaven polling locations are:

M.R. Davis Library at 8554 Northwest Drive for ward one

Justice Court building at 8525 U.S. Highway 51 N for ward two

Greenbrook Softball Complex at 800 Stowewood Drive for ward three

Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center at 5197 W E Ross Parkway W for ward four

Fire Station 4 at 6450 Getwell Road for ward five

DeSoto Central High School at 2911 Central Parkway for ward six.

Walls’ polling location is: