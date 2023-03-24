Prom dress giveaway in Memphis hosted by Couture Cares

Registration is required to attend the event, and people can do so by texting HPC901 to 33777.

An organization that works to provide opportunities to young people are giving away prom dresses to high school junior and senior girls in the city of Memphis.

Couture Cares is holding the "HER Prom Closet Dress Giveaway" on Saturday, March 25 at the Hickory Ridge Town Center. The town center was formerly known as the Hickory Ridge Mall and is located on 6075 Winchester Road.

Registration is required to attend the event, and people can do so by texting HPC901 to 33777. Attendees can either print their tickets from Eventbrite once they have registered or save their tickets on a mobile device to bring to the event.

It is a free event. Doors are said to open at 10 a.m. and the experience will start at 10:30 a.m.