SCS plans for phased return to in-person learning in January

Monday afternoon, SCS sent out the announcement about returning to in-person learning.

As we prepare for a return to in-person learning, we're asking parents to submit a student learning option for the remainder of the year October 21-30.

Parents may choose in-person or virtual learning for their child for the remainder of the year.

Only parents who did not submit a learning option this summer or wish to change their original choice should submit an option. Please do not resubmit if your choice has not changed.

Students who do not have a learning option selected by October 30 will be automatically enrolled in the in-person option for the remainder of the school year.

We are planning for a phased return to in-person learning beginning with grades Pre-K - 5 and students with exceptional needs in early January. Grades 6-12 would follow later in mid-January.

We will continue to follow all Health Department protocols to ensure our buildings are safe for students and teachers to return.

Reimagining a return to school buildings has been a top priority for Shelby County Schools (SCS) since the release of our initial S.A.F.E. Re-Entry Plan this summer. The health and safety of our students and staff have been the primary considerations for reopening schools. Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray discussed a return to in-person learning with the School Board during tonight’s Academic Performance Committee meeting.

Under the current proposal, grades Pre-K - 5 and students with exceptional needs would return first in early January. Grades 6-12 would return in mid-January. We will continue to follow all health department protocols to ensure our buildings are safe for students and teachers to return.

BREAKING: It’s with great enthusiasm that I announce our plan to SAFELY phase-in students to schools in January! We’ll be honoring BOTH parent and teacher options for virtual or in-school learning as we #ReturnStRONGER in 2021! Learn more about our plan: https://t.co/TAGlrZRFRf pic.twitter.com/W7f5tLG2JZ — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) October 19, 2020

Continued Safety Protocols:

Students will be socially distant in buildings to the extent possible

PPE and signage is in place

Buildings have been sanitized and will be routinely cleaned

Despite preventative measures, the District is aware of the potential for COVID-19 cases or clusters that could lead to rolling school closures. Therefore, the District is committed to remaining flexible and will honor all learning options for families and teachers.

As we plan a phased-in approach beginning in January, the following indicators are being considered as conditions for ALL students to return to in-person learning:

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are fewer than 100 per day for 14 consecutive days

The rate of positive COVID-19 cases are less than 5% for 14 consecutive days

ICU bed occupancy is less than 80% for 14 consecutive days

Learning Options:

It is essential for all families to declare their preferred learning options so we know how many students will be attending when it is safe to return. This will allow us to adequately prepare for staffing, student services and various daily operations at all schools. Parents are encouraged to update their preferred learning options for when schools reopen by completing the re-entry survey. The Student Learning Options survey will be available in PowerSchool Wednesday, October 21 through Friday, October 30. Only parents who did not submit a learning option this summer or wish to change their original choice should submit an option.

Families should be aware that teachers will also have the option to teach in person or virtually when schools reopen. If a student returns to in-person learning, their current teacher may be delivering instruction virtually; however, the supervising facilitator in the classroom may be a teacher, teacher assistant, or certified substitute.