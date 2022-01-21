Eighth annual Sista Strut raises money for Memphis breast cancer groups

The event, hosted by iHeartMedia Memphis, will run Saturday, Apr. 2.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — iHeartMedia Memphis’ 95.7 Hallelujah FM, V101, K97 and WDIA announced Friday, Jan. 24 that their eighth annual Sista Strut breast cancer charity walk will take place at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 2. with the rally starting at 8 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m.

Sista Strut aims to raise awareness for breast cancer specifically in the African American community. The event will raise money for breast cancer organizations Sisters Network Memphis and STAARS, both local Memphis breast cancer charities. iHeartMedia Memphis will promote the event on-air encouraging listeners to sign up for the event, as well as bringing awareness to community resources for breast cancer in Memphis.

Due to COVID-19, the event has been a drive through parade the past two years with over 600 decorated vehicles. This year the event will be back in its original format as a 3k walk with participants walking throughout the Cooper Young neighborhood.