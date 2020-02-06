Support and hope for residents in need in Shelby County

Application for rent and mortgage help through Shelby County's Community Services Agency.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first of the month may be a dreaded day for many; as that's the day when most rent, bills, and mortgage payments are due.

Previously, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled to press pause on eviction proceedings through April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We're now in June, and there are still thousands of people who need help getting those bills paid.