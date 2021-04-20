Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Tennesseans ages 16+ continue to be encourage to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, there's a helpful resource for finding available appointments.
The Tennessee Department of Health has released an interactive map available which shows appointment availability at state health departments.
Anyone wanting an appointment can find their county, click on their county and request an appointment with the health department.
There is also information for Vaccine Finder to find other vaccine providers in the area.