MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee has designed a new program to make sure the nutritional needs of children in Tennessee are met during this pandemic.

It's called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

Families who receive free or reduced meals at school could get money to replace school meals.

The program will give qualifying parents nearly $6 per child, each day.