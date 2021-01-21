ABC's new limited-episode series is holding a casting call in Memphis

Men and women are being casted for ABC's "Women of the Movement."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — ABC's newest series will be six episodes about Mamie Till Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son.

The dates for the series filming will be January 27, 28, and 29.

Men and women ages 18-65 of all ethnicities that are cast for the series must fit the 1950s look. This means that men should have short hair as well as no facial hair. Women should have natural colored hair with no braids or extensions.

If you fit the criteria, email: booking@jennyalisoncasting.com and put "WOTM MEMPHIS" in the subject line. In your email, include your name, age, location, height, dress size, your cell number and a few current photos. Please also specify which date(s) you are available to work (1/27, 1/28, 1/29).

Pay rate is $64.00 for 8 hours.

$8.00 an hour with an 8 hour guarantee and time and a 1/2 after 8 hours.

You will be paid the full 8 hour rate even if you work less than that, however, you MUST be available for the entire shoot day and have FULL day availability (12+ hours) regardless of Call/Wrap times.

No Facebook messages to the Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission will be accepted. Submissions and questions will only be accepted by email.