The Shelby County Board of Education needs help and you can provide it

More than 400 families have been helped by the SCS Board Cares Utility Assistance Fund.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — While the application process is on hold as more donations are being sought, thanks to the diligence of the Shelby County Board of Education, more than 400 families have been supported through the SCS Board Cares Utility Assistance Fund. The School Board has partnered with SchoolSeed to raise money for families with outstanding utility bills during the virtual learning period.

With thousands of families struggling to make ends meet, we need community support to ease their financial strain and consider giving to this fund. The one-time grant, funded by private donations, will help prevent students from missing important virtual instruction.

This initiative was spearheaded by Board member Joyce Dorse Coleman after seeing the impact of COVID-19 on already distressed households in our community.

“With so many families experiencing hardships due to the public health crisis, it is so important for our community to rally around our students,” said Joyce Dorse Coleman, School Board member. “Without power at home, they will certainly miss out on key instructional time.”

Here is how people can donate to the Utility Assistance Fund:

Online: Visit SchoolSeed.org

Mail contribution to:

SchoolSeed Foundation

Re: Utility Assistance Fund

PO Box 111169

Memphis, TN 38111

“As Board members, we represent the families of our communities and will do whatever we can to garner support for them”, said School Board Chair Miska Clay Bibbs.

To qualify for the SCS Board Cares Utility Assistance Fund, parents must meet the following requirements:

Have a disconnect notice from MLGW for the current billing cycle

Be the legal guardian of a child or children currently enrolled in a SCS school

The child or children reside with you full time

The address on record for the student with SCS must match the address on account with MLGW

MLGW bill must be in your name

The application process is suspended until more funding is available, but we encourage families to continuously check the website as donations are received.