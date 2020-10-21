Toys for Tots are here to help families in need again this holiday season

Applications for families in need of toys this Christmas are now open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mid-South Toys for Tots is currently accepting applications from families in the Mid-South area who need assistance with toys this holiday season.

In the past, the program accepted applications for 45 days, however due to COVID, the application process must be shortened.

The deadline for families to apply for assistance this year is October 31st.

Our campaign serve children from newborn through age 12 and families must apply via our website:

Phone: 901-239-2266