Water giveaway in Memphis hosted by local NAACP chapter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphians either deal without water or boil their water under MLGW's advisory, the utilities company isn't the only organization in town to provide bottles for those in need.

The NAACP Memphis branch is also distributing water. Bottles are to be given at the branch's Vance Avenue location starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Those who wish to donate to the branch, located at 588 Vance, can do so here.

MLGW said additional giveaways at their locations in Orange Mound, Whitehaven and Millington could be held within the coming days.

On Monday, MLGW President Doug McGowen said it could take up to nearly a week to get the utility's water system fully back to normal as well as the boil water advisory lifted.

MLGW crews addressed more than 20 breaks in the water distribution system and addressed about 300 water leaks since Sunday night alone.

Area hospitals are also being brought in tanker trucks of water as a precaution, and MLGW is working to address reported low water pressure at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium ahead of Wednesday's bowl game.

McGowen said it's "all hands on deck" for MLGW water and gas crews to repair the leaks and water main breaks as the utility (and its aging infrastructure) again deals with major repairs as well as a second boil water advisory in less than two years.