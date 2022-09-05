Here are some weekend Memphis activities that reign in Summer early

With a pleasant weekend approaching the Mid-South weather-wise, here are a few ideas of how you can spend the last weekend in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The first official day of Summer isn’t until June 21 (and some even say Memorial Day marks the start of the season), but that doesn’t mean Memphians can’t act like the warmest time of the year isn’t here already.

Here are just a few ideas for anyone looking to make the most of the sunshine:

Enjoy the Overton Park Shell Concert Series

With its new name comes a new concert series for the summer. This Sunday, the venue formerly known as the Levitt Shell hosts the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Starting promptly at 7:30, the orchestra will perform a “Sunset Symphony” that will last until around 9. Picnic baskets, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, but food and beverages can also be bought in the “ShellEats community area.” Dogs (on a leash) are also welcome in designated places.

Watch the wildlife at The Memphis Zoo

Whether you’re popping in to see the penguin feeding or the sea lion show, The Memphis Zoo is no stranger to wild outdoor weekend activities. You can check the zoo’s daily schedule to find out when your favorite animals are being featured. A new attraction is also set to be open soon—the water-themed “splash-pad.”

Cool down at a local ice cream shop

Sure, there’s any number of chain ice cream shops you could venture to on a hot day in Memphis, but places like Mempops, Jerry’s Sno Cones and La Michoacana offer local flair that satisfies while supporting a Bluff City brand. Toward the end of the upcoming weekend, you’ll also be able to enjoy tasty treats during “ice cream Sunday” at the AutoZone park. This brings directly us to our next idea:

Catch the Redbirds at AutoZone park

Friday, Saturday and Sunday night The Redbirds are taking flight against the Iowa Cubs. As we previously mentioned, Sunday marks “Ice Cream Sunday,” but there’s a Terminix Fireworks show at the Saturday game.

Enjoy the outdoors at Shelby Farms

Always a favorite of the outdoor-enthused Memphian is Shelby Farms Park. For parents who’ve hired a sitter, there’s “Canoes + Cocktails” tickets available for Friday.

See the sights at the Mud Island River Park