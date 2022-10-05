Do you have questions to ask Shelby County District Attorney nominees Amy Weirich and Steve Mulroy? Here's your chance.

The BCCM said Shelby County residents can submit their written questions by completing a question form. All questions will be blindly submitted, protecting identity.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis (BCCM) is scheduled to host a question forum with Shelby County District Attorney nominees Amy Weirich and Steve Mulroy on Monday, June 27 at St. Andrew AME Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forum will be moderated by Metro Commercial Appeal Columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee. Throughout the forum, both nominees will answer questions submitted by citizens of Shelby County.

The BCCM said Shelby County residents can submit their written questions and concerns by completing a question form. All questions will be blindly submitted, protecting each individual's identity.

The questions submitted will be presented and discussed during the forum, the BCCM said. BCCM also said that they will screen each question to make sure that it is applicable to the candidates and appropriate, not pertaining to prying into the candidate's personal lives.

BCCM said that they reserve the right to rephrase or reword questions that are submitted for clarity.