Cheers to good food and good company | Whitehaven Black Restaurant week begins the week of Juneteenth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week is back for its fourth annual celebration, and this year they're kicking off all the fun during the week of Juneteenth, featuring several black owned restaurants in Whitehaven June 12 through June 19.
Although the event is usually hosted in January, it was said to be postponed with hopes of being intentional with spending.
Here is the official list of restaurants that will be included.,
Bala’s Bistro
4571 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Sun.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
901-509-3024
Chopmasters Kitchen
1709 E. Holmes
Tues-Sat, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
901-922-5289
Fabulous Flavors
2063 E. Brooks Rd.
Mon., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tues.-Fri, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
901-425-4274
Kaye’s Pints & Scoops
2089 Winchester Rd.
Fri., 3 p.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., noon- 6 p.m.
901-609-5451
Kountry Cookin’ Soul Food
1128 Winchester Rd.
Sun.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
901.-345-5505
Lenny’s #45
4103 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Sun., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Mon.-Sat., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
901-507-4298
Lucky Chow
4412 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Sun, noon-9 p.m.
Mon.-Thurs, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
901-763-8788
Memphis Smokes Cigar Lounge
3241 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Wed.-Mon., 3 p.m.-midnight
901-347-3749
Smooth Living
1263 Winchester Rd.
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
901-308-2994
Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken
3633 Millbranch Rd.
Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
901-332-2376
The Vineyard
4715 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Tue.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m (Happy Hour 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.)
901-746-9261
