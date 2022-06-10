Cheers to good food and good company | Whitehaven Black Restaurant week begins the week of Juneteenth

Several black owned restaurants in Whitehaven will be featured June 12 through June 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week is back for its fourth annual celebration, and this year they're kicking off all the fun during the week of Juneteenth, featuring several black owned restaurants in Whitehaven June 12 through June 19.

Although the event is usually hosted in January, it was said to be postponed with hopes of being intentional with spending.

Here is the official list of restaurants that will be included.,

Bala’s Bistro

4571 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Sun.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

901-509-3024

Chopmasters Kitchen

1709 E. Holmes

Tues-Sat, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

901-922-5289

Facebook

Fabulous Flavors

2063 E. Brooks Rd.

Mon., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tues.-Fri, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

901-425-4274

Facebook

Kaye’s Pints & Scoops

2089 Winchester Rd.

Fri., 3 p.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., noon- 6 p.m.

901-609-5451

Kountry Cookin’ Soul Food

1128 Winchester Rd.

Sun.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

901.-345-5505

Lenny’s #45

4103 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Sun., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Mon.-Sat., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

901-507-4298

Lucky Chow

4412 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Sun, noon-9 p.m.

Mon.-Thurs, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

901-763-8788

Memphis Smokes Cigar Lounge

3241 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Wed.-Mon., 3 p.m.-midnight

901-347-3749

Facebook

Smooth Living

1263 Winchester Rd.

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

901-308-2994

Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken

3633 Millbranch Rd.

Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

901-332-2376

The Vineyard

4715 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Tue.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m (Happy Hour 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.)