ATF looking for suspect(s) who threw molotov cocktails at Memphis businesses

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking the public to help them find who threw molotov cocktails at Taste Addicts and Tax Boss Empire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis businesses were targeted for arson within three days of each other, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The organization is now asking for the public's help for information that could lead to the identification and potentially the arrest of those responsible.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, a person dressed in all black approached Taste Addicts restaurant on foot and poured gasoline from a red gas can around the exterior of the building, according to ATF. He then set the gasoline on fire before leaving on foot, according to ATF.

Then, the same suspect returned at about 3:30 a.m. to break an exterior window, according to ATF. They were unable to get in, according to ATF. Surveillance footage showed the suspect outside the business holding the red gas can, according to the ATF.

Shortly before 4 a.m. that night, two molotov cocktails were thrown onto the roof of Tax Boss Empire on Frayser-Raleigh Road, according to ATF. These devices caused damage to the building, according to ATF.