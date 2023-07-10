Attorney Ben Crump holds press conference with the family of Jarveon Hudspeth

Hudspeth was killed during a traffic stop on June 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump held a press conference Monday at Mississippi BLVD Church in Memphis with the family of Jarveon Hudspeth, a 21 year-old man who was killed in a traffic stop involving Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

He called on the Sheriff's Department to release dash cam and body cam footage of the encounter.

"Hopefully we won't have to sue to get the video released," Crump said, "Hopefully the Sheriff will want to do the right thing."

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sheriff’s Deputy shot Hudspeth after the stop escalated, and Hudspeth drove off, dragging the deputy for more than 100 yards. However, several questions still remain on how the situation escalated that far in the first place.

The Shelby County DA’s office says the Justice Review Unit is also investigating the traffic stop. Once the investigation is complete, they will recommend charges, if any, to the DA.

In a statement Friday, Crump said, “As the wound of Tyre Nichols’ death is still healing for Memphis, it is unthinkable that another family now has to live with the pain of losing a young man because of the actions of local police. In order to figure out what caused this traffic stop to escalate to Jarveon losing his life, we demand that local and state law enforcement are transparent and communicative with the family. The family and community must promptly see the footage of what exactly happened during this traffic stop as they cope with the incredible loss of this young man who had a promising future ahead of him. Jarveon Hudspeth deserved better. Memphis deserves better.”

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr., who is running for Memphis Mayor, released this statement Monday afternoon following the news conference:

"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the investigation into the death of Jarveon Hudspeth. All information regarding the case, including notifications to the next of kin, would be through that agency.

It has come to my attention that specific individuals, including Attorney Ben Crump, have made inciting claims regarding releasing video evidence related to this active investigation.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law as set forth by the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Legislature, and the Courts regarding the release of evidence while there is an active investigation or prosecution.

I strongly condemn these cheap political stunts aimed at manipulating public opinion and causing distress for all involved.