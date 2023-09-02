Autopsy report: what caused man to die after altercation with Shelby County jailers?

Autopsy listed shows Gershun Freeman died Oct. 5, 2022 from “exacerbation of cardiovascular disease due to physical altercation and subdual.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report of a man killed in the Shelby County Jail after an altercation with officers was released to ABC24 Thursday.

33-year-old Gershun Freeman died after an altercation with corrections officers on Oct. 5, 2022.

The TBI was called in to investigate the inmate's death at 201 Poplar at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

"The District Attorney's office is aware of the death that occurred in the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening and has called Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to investigate. The investigation is ongoing and we have no further details at this time," Mulroy said at the time.

Freeman's family is demanding answers from local leaders.

The autopsy released said Freeman died of "exacerbation of cardiovascular disease due to physical altercation and subdual."

It also shows Freeman had multiple bruises and contusions on his body, as well as a deep cut on his scalp and a healing stab wound on his back.