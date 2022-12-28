AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Here are things you may need to know

Here are a few things to "know before you go" to help your outing go smoothly. Check here for parking, shuttle service information, ticketing and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 64th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between the University of Kansas and the University of Arkansas will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

AutoZone said that in the midst of crisis as Memphians deal with water issues caused by last Thursday's artic storm, the game will continue as planned.

People all over the city reach day six of either not having access to running water or struggling to deal with extremely low water pressure.

As MLGW continues to work through these issues, here are a few things to "know before you go" to help your outing go smoothly.

Gameday timeline

The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking lots will open at 9 a.m.

Anyone wishing to buy last minute tickets to the game can purchase tickets at the stadium. Will call and ticket sales will open at 9 a.m.

You can also purchase tickets by phone by calling (901) 795-7700, or on Ticketmaster by clicking here.

The pre-game buffet and party will start at 1 p.m., and the stadium gates will open at 2:30 p.m. The stadium advises guests to get there early because they are expecting heavy attendance.

The pre-game show will start at 4 p.m., and the game will kick-off at 4:30 p.m.

Parking

The Liberty Bowl said Kansas fans will use the Pipkin Building for parking.

Arkansas fans will park at the Creative Arts Building.

To view the parking map, click here.

Shuttle services

The City of Memphis will offer Park-N-Ride Shuttle Service to the Stadium for $10 per person. The shuttle service is cash only.

Free parking and round-trip shuttle service to and from the stadium is included in the shuttle service.

Those who want to use the shuttle can park at two locations.

Shuttle service access and parking will be available at the University of Memphis Central Avenue parking lot located at 3750 Central Avenue, between the Holiday Inn parking lot and the Scheidt School of Music.

Shuttle service access and parking is also available at the Zach Curlin Garage located at 505 Zach Curlin.

The shuttles will start running at 12:30 p.m. There will be continuous routes until one hour after the game concludes.

The drop-off and pick-up location at the Stadium will be located at the Coca-Plant Office at 499 S. Hollywood.

For a list of off-site parking locations and more parking information, click here.

Approved bags

The stadium has a clear bag policy. Clear bags of any size are approved for entry. Small clutch purses are also approved.

Here's how the stadium is responding to water issues

A representative for the game said fans should expect no changes to stadium seating, but more than 400 porta-johns will be placed in front of existing restrooms, and 80 hand sanitizer pumps will be placed for fans near restroom areas.

Fans may want to consider carrying portable hand soap.