AutoZone Liberty Bowl partners with College Football Playoff Foundation for Extra Yard for Teachers Week and The Big Day

Whitehaven High School Teacher is celebrated with surprise presentation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation kicked off Extra Yard for Teachers Week with The Big Day and a special surprise presentation to long-time Whitehaven High School teacher Cynthia Cross-Green. The Big Day is a nationwide day of recognition to support and celebrate teachers. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl presented Cross-Green with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card to be used for classroom or student resources and projects that help keep kids learning.

Cross-Green began her teaching career in 1997 at Whitehaven High School. Over her twenty-four year tenure, Cross-Green has taught English, Honors English and Pre-AP English. In addition to being a respected and beloved member of the Whitehaven High School faculty, Cross-Green has also served our nation as a member of the United States Army Reserves since 1983.

“The Big Day and Extra Yard for Teachers Week is all about supporting and celebrating teachers in our community,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We’re proud to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation in recognizing Cynthia Cross-Green for her many years as an educator and her service to Whitehaven High School. During these challenging times the DonorsChoose gift card will provide her with much needed resources so she can continue to have a positive impact on her students.”