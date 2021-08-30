AutoZone Liberty Bowl tickets go on sale September 1st

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets for the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl will go on sale Wednesday, September 1. This year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl game will be played Tuesday, December 28 at 5:45 p.m. CST.

“With our highly anticipated match-up of teams from the SEC and Big 12, we encourage fans to buy their tickets now while great seats are available,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us in celebrating the culmination of the college football season with the 63rd edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, one of Memphis’ longest-running community events.”