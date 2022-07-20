New details uncovered as teen charged with Memphis reverend's murder

Miguel Andrade will remain in custody until August 1, when a judge is expected to decide whether to move the case into adult court.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plenty of new details emerged in Shelby County Juvenile Court Wednesday afternoon during the first detention hearing of 15-year-old Miguel Andrade, accused in the shooting death and carjacking of well known Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, a longtime pastor recently promoted into United Methodist Church leadership.

Andrade is charged with first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and other charges in connection to the crime in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Court documents said Andrade was also involved in a separate carjacking Monday evening in Cordova.

A juvenile court judge ruled Andrade remain in custody until an August 1 hearing, where that judge will likely decide whether the case will be moved to adult court.

An affidavit read in court Wednesday afternoon said Andrade fired several shots from Rev. Eason-Williams' driver side after she refused to get out Monday afternoon in the driveway on her Whitehaven street.

The affidavit said Andrade then pulled the reverend out of her Infiniti and drove it way. Six 9 mm shell casings were recovered.

Hours later, around midnight Monday, on a Cordova street, the same affidavit said Andrade and another teenager were involved in a carjacking of another woman. Court documents said the juvenile's drove away in that woman's Chevy before crashing it moments later on Larry Lane in Berclair.

After authorities tracked down the accused teenagers nearby the area, court documents said they found the reverend's stolen Infiniti key in Andrade's right front pocket.

"Obviously the judge will have to make a decision, considering the seriousness of the allegations I would think it leans towards being transferred (to adult court)," Attorney Coleman Garrett said after the hearing.