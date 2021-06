25-year-old Andrew Johnson has stage four adrenocortical carcinoma

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — A special event was held Saturday for a Shelby County Firefighter who is in the fight of his life with a rare cancer diagnosis.

Andrew Johnson, 25, is a firefighter who, while dealing with the highs lows of being a new dad, he is also battling stage four adrenocortical carcinoma cancer.

More than 60 teams signed up to toss bags to help raise money for Andrew and his family.