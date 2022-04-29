How Mid-Southerners can make it through the baby formula shortage

In early April, Datasembly, a data collection company, reported more than 30% of products were out of stock in more than 11,000 U.S. stores.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Months after recalls and supply chain issues, some shelves in Memphis are still empty. The baby formula shortage is creating a challenge for families across the country, including the Mid-South.

"We have been following this shortage for several weeks now," said Pediatrician Dr. Blake Bergeron with LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. “To a small degree, it's not as bad as it was before."



“They are still having some shortages, particularly if you're tied to a specific type of formula or a specific brand," said Dr. Bergeron.

USE A DIFFERENT BRAND



Until things change, according to Dr. Bergeron, parents might have to use a different brand for a while.



“If your baby's otherwise healthy, it's totally fine to use whatever brand you can find,” he said. “Whether that's a brand name formula or the generic versions."

MIXING BABY FORMULAS



According to Dr. Bergeron, all baby formulas sold in the U.S. are FDA approved, so it’s safe to mix them.



"Assuming your baby's healthy and does not have any sort of allergies or milk protein problems,” said Dr. Bergeron. “If you're mixing one formula with another one, as long as they're mixed properly, that is perfectly okay."

DO NOT DILUTE A BOTTLE

One thing to avoid is adding too much water, trying to stretch your baby's bottle.



“If you dilute that, it can throw off the levels of electrolytes and fats and sugars,” Dr. Bergeron said. “It can make your baby really sick."

WHEN TO USE COW'S MILK



In a statement to ABC24, the Tennessee Department of Health shared another concern: "There is concern about parents using cow's milk as a substitute for infant formula before it is age-appropriate for an infant to begin receiving cow's milk."



“We still recommend against giving cow's milk, until the baby is 12-months-old,” said Dr. Bergeron. “The formulas have extra nutrients that are not found in typical cow's milk, that are very important for growth and brain development."

WIC PROGRAM SUBSTITUTIONS