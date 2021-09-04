Ballet Memphis to bring first live show back to Levitt Shell in more than a year

The Levitt Shell will light up once more for a live audience when Ballet Memphis takes the stage this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Levitt Shell will host its first live public performances in more than a year when Ballet Memphis takes the stage this weekend.

Ballet Memphis is scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday night, weather pending. It'll be the first time a live performance has an audience there since it shut down due to the pandemic.

"The return to programming here at the Shell is something that is personal to all of us, all citizens of Memphis and Shelby County," Natalie Wilson, Levitt Shell Executive Director, said. "The Shell is owned by all of us so it is personal to announce that we are coming back."

When the dancers take the stage, it will be there first live performance in 14 months. The last live performance by Ballet Memphis was in February of 2020.

“Most of this season has been spent making virtual content like most other performing arts organizations but dancers, they feed off that energy of being in front of people, being able to share the space with the audience," Steven McMahon, Ballet Memphis Artistic Director said.

McMahon helped choreograph two of the performances that makes up the event which they're calling Paquita in the Park.

"There's nervous and excited energy in this place right now," McMahon said.

This weekend's performance will be the first and only of the 2020-21 season for Ballet Memphis which plans to wrap up soon before returning for its 35th season in August.

The Levitt Shell will have its FIRST public, live event tonight in more than a year. Next month, live music returns there too with socially distance "pods". More live on @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/E7o4B8dS8K — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) April 9, 2021

The Levitt Shell also announced live music would make its return beginning in May. It will host six concerts as part of Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series. The first show will be on May 6th with a performance by North Mississippi Allstars.

Each show features a picnic-style meal option catered by local chefs.

“It’s mirroring supporting restaurants and supporting bringing back music: our entertainers, our crews, our lighting and sound engineers, all of the people that power our music," Wilson said. "So, we will partner in bringing these together in a ticketed pod concept.”

The benefit concert series helps the Levitt Shell provide free concerts. Free concerts are expected to return this fall.