East Memphis shopping center filed $5 million lawsuit against Memphis and Shelby County Schools

The Balmoral shopping center owner said there have been several fights involving students, before a triple shooting there Wednesday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The owner of a shopping center where a triple shooting happened Wednesday has filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis and Shelby County Schools, claiming negligence due to issues with student drop-off and pickups at neighboring Ridgeway High School.

The shopping center is located in the 6100 block of Quince Road, and Ridgeway is a tenth of a mile away in the 2000 block of Ridgeway Road.

Details of the lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed before Wednesday's shooting, in November 2021. It claimed that for several years, traffic due to students and parents from Ridgeway High School has caused problems at the shopping center. It said that during drop-off and pickup times, parents have parked at the shopping center, blocking traffic, driveways, and parking spaces meant for customers.

The suit went on to claim that anyone wanting or needing to get into the center, including emergency vehicles, have had trouble doing so due to the traffic from the school.

Owner said signs & security did no good

The property owner said in the suit they have put up no-trespassing and no-loitering signs around the property, including some provided by the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, as well as hired security, with no effect.

The owner said there have been several fights involving students, and tenants of the center have had confrontations with students and parents.

Triple shooting this week

Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Memphis Police said three people were shot at the shopping center, just as school was letting up for the afternoon. All three were last listed in non-critical. Police said two people were in custody Wednesday night.

The ages of those involved have not been released.

Owner claimed no help from MPD or SCS

The suit claimed they have received no support from Memphis Police keeping the school traffic out of the center. It said MPD stopped responding to calls from the center’s owner or tenants. The lawsuit also said a member of the property management team was arrested for trying to record license plate numbers of those trespassing at the center.

The owner claimed SCS and the principal at Ridgeway have refused to meet to discuss the situation, and canceled one such meeting with the Shelby County D.A.

Lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages

The lawsuit claimed the owner has been unable to bring in new tenants due to the issues, and that the market value of the property has decreased.