Baptist Children’s Hospital in Memphis names its first chief medical officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Children’s Hospital in Memphis has named its first chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics.
Dr. Jennifer Snow was previously medical director of pediatric critical care at the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children’s Hospital.
Snow will manage the medical staff and liaise between staff and administration, and oversee daily operations for pediatrics.
“It is my pleasure to appoint Dr. Snow as chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics for Baptist Children’s Hospital,” said Kevin Hammeran, CEO and administrator of Baptist Children’s Hospital. “She’s an invaluable member of our team, and we appreciate her passion for pediatrics and commitment to patient care.”
The Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children’s Hospital is on the same campus as Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women. It has a 10-bed pediatric emergency room, a 12-bed inpatient unit with a pediatric intensive care unit, and a 5-bed diagnostic center.
