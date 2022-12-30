Baptist to open new emergency health care facility in Arlington

The new emergency department will be the closest health care department to those living between Bartlett and Jackson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care will open an emergency health care department in Arlington, Tennessee, which will serve as the first and only freestanding emergency department in West Tennessee.

Baptist will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, jan.5 at 10 a.m. at 5150 Airline Rd,

