Baptist Memorial Hospital charters FedEx plane to deliver PPE gear from China to Memphis

Delivery of the isolation gowns to the hospitals will start Monday

Baptist Memorial Hospital goes through roughly 7,500 medical gowns per day due to Covid-19, but Saturday morning they received a much needed shipment.

The hospital chartered a Fed Ex MD11 to get personal protective equipment directly from China.

The flight arrived Saturday with 400,000 isolation gowns.

Baptist tries to maintain at least 7 to 10 days of supplies. The pandemic has changed their need immensely.

"Prior to the pandemic we were able to order the products we needed on a Monday and then it would show up to our site on Tuesday. Which meant we did not have to keep more than 2 to 3 days stock on hand at the site. Now that's no longer an option for us, it quickly became unreliable, which is why these bulk orders became absolutely crucial," says Catherine Williams, Director of Supply Chain for Baptist Memorial Hospital.

The personal protective equipment will be delivered to hospitals Monday. Baptist is expecting another shipment of mask and gloves early next week.

FedEx released a statement below about Saturday's flight :