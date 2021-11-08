Barbecue superstore set to open in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A barbecue superstore is coming to Southaven just in time for the holiday season.
Seven-time world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston announced on Monday she will be opening the retail portion of the BBQ All Stars Barbecue Superstore in Southaven Commons in mid-November.
The 12,000 square foot store will have a variety of barbecue-related products, outdoor living products, and a large cooking class area. It will also be the headquarters for the World Junior Barbecue League.
“I know that there are lots of BBQ and grilling enthusiasts in the Mid-South, and I wanted to create an amazing store for them,” Cookston said. “I also wanted to create a store where there will be something for everybody. We’ll carry a big selection of gifts, such as leather travel bags, cutlery, and more. We will have so much space we are going to be able to offer the largest selection of barbecue and outdoor products around and be able to have a large area for cooking classes. The building will also house the World Junior Barbecue League headquarters so young barbecue enthusiasts will have a place to discuss their barbecue adventures and plans, have BBQ Bootcamps, and get helpful tips from all of the barbecue pros that will be in the store.”
The World Junior BBQ League held its first championship over the weekend at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Competitors took home more than $20,000 in scholarship money while showcasing their barbecue skills.
The store will be at 875 Goodman Rd. in Southaven.