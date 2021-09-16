Man dead, officer and deputy hurt after shootout and barricade

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Memphis Police Department were trying to serve a warrant when shots were fired.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in northeast Memphis Thursday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, members of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, which includes deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Memphis Police Department, were trying to serve an arrest warrant at 2134 Ptarmigan Trail around 12:40pm. That's when the suspect fired shots at officers. A deputy and officer were hurt and taken to the hospital, but they will be ok.

The suspect hid in the home, and when a SWAT team entered, they found the person dead of a gunshot wound. They do not know, at this time, if it was a self-inflected wound or if he was hit by an officer's bullet.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over and will be the investigating agency.

NEW: At the request of 30th District Attorney Amy Weirich, TBI special agents & forensic scientists are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of Ptarmigan in Memphis.@TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide an in-person update when possible. pic.twitter.com/rjF13nlaNf — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 16, 2021

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are at a home in northeast Memphis where someone is barricaded inside.



A huge showing of law enforcement could be seen at the area on Ptarmigan Trail. There is no word on what led up to the barricade situation or reports that anyone was injured. However, first responders on the scene were heard saying that there was a possible DOA there, meaning someone died. Again, though, that has not been confirmed by officials.



Local 24 News has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story just as soon as more details become available.