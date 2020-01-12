Bartlett City Hall & Annex limits access due to COVID-19

They ask the public to use Bartlett's online options to pay bills and citations.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The City of Bartlett is limiting access to City Hall and the Annex due to COVID-19.

The following news release comes from City of Bartlett regarding the change:

Due to a surge of Covid-19, Bartlett City Hall and Annex will have limited access by appointment only. This administration takes the health and safety of our citizens and City employees very seriously. For this reason and until it is determined that it is no longer required, we are implementing temporary changes to the way we will conduct business. Our goal is to have as little disruption as possible in the service we provide to the citizens of Bartlett.

City offices will continue to provide excellent service to all of our citizens. We are encouraging you to call or email. If it is something that absolutely cannot be resolved via phone or email, please call to make an appointment. This policy will remain in effect until it is determined that it is no longer necessary.

Please use the City’s online payment options through the City’s official website at www.cityofbartlett.org to make payments for Bartlett water bills, Bartlett tax bills and Bartlett traffic citations. If that is not possible, mail a check or money order to: 6400 Stage Rd., Bartlett, TN 38134. For new water service, or to avoid late fees on water bills, please call prior to due date to discuss further options: (901) 385-5585. You may drop your Bartlett water bill payment or Bartlett tax payment in the drop box in the parking lot at City Hall. It is located directly in front of the building. Please clearly mark on the outside of your envelope which department it is intended for. Please do not put traffic citation payments in the drop box.