Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown to reopen playgrounds

For the first time in six months, children will be allowed to play on playgrounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parks and recreation departments in three municipal towns are working to get parks ready before playgrounds reopen this weekend.

For the last six months, playgrounds in Shelby County have been closed. Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown will reopen them for the first time Saturday.

Arlington and Millington already have opened their playgrounds.

The decision comes after an announcement this week by the Shelby County Health Department which said closed playgrounds were no longer included in the health directive. That meant municipalities could reopen them on their own merit.

To prepare the playgrounds for reopening, park and recreation departments will be power washing them, freshening up mulch, and reinstalling equipment, such as swings.

Crews in Bartlett are at work power washing all playgrounds before they reopen on Saturday. They’re also freshening up the mulch after sitting unused for six months pic.twitter.com/9oVtI34vn4 — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 18, 2020

Each department will also install new signs to remind people that they should still take precautions before playing, such as washing their hands and continued social distancing.

“Staff is working on signage to remind them of ways that they can stay safe - washing their hands before and after using the playground,” Ashley Carver with Collierville Tourism, said. “If you see a large group at the playground, maybe visit at another time or visit another playground.”

A Lakeland spokesman said plans are being finalized to reopen its playgrounds.

As for the City of Memphis, which operates 162 parks, reopening playgrounds could be in the near future.

Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer City of Memphis, released this statement: