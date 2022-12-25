Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve

According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has caused record breaking damage across Shelby County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store ruptured due to harsh weather and low temperatures.

The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m.

According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has caused record breaking damage across Shelby County.

At a press conference with the City of Memphis, MLGW said they want to make sure customers do not experience similar issues that Texans faced during last year's winter ice storm.

Water pipes can easily burst when temperatures drop below freezing. As temperatures continue to remain temperatures low, harsh winter weather conditions are still hitting Shelby County hard.

MLGW said burst water pipes and water heaters are emergency situations and should receive an immediate response to prevent major flooding,

To prevent pipes and water heaters from freezing or bursting, customers can leave cabinet doors open and allow water to keep a slow drip from the faucet.

MLGW said customers can also wrap piped with pipe insulation, towels, clothes, or anything big enough to cover the pipe.