Now hiring: Bartlett Police Department is looking for new officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is now hiring.
BPD said it now taking applications from anyone who wants to start a law enforcement career, or officers with experience who want to work in the city.
Assignment opportunities include the K-9 unit, hostage negotiations, community relations, S.W.A.T., crime scene, and more.
To qualify, there are physical and written tests, oral interviews, medical and psychological exams.
You must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or equivalent, no felony convictions or anything below an honorable discharge from military service.
New officers start at just over $42,000 per year.
To learn more about these jobs, as well as others within the city of Bartlett, CLICK HERE.
