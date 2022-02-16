Now hiring: Bartlett Police Department is looking for new officers

The Bartlett Police Department said Wednesday it is currently taking applications for recruits and officers looking to work in the city.

BPD said it now taking applications from anyone who wants to start a law enforcement career, or officers with experience who want to work in the city.

Assignment opportunities include the K-9 unit, hostage negotiations, community relations, S.W.A.T., crime scene, and more.

To qualify, there are physical and written tests, oral interviews, medical and psychological exams.

You must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or equivalent, no felony convictions or anything below an honorable discharge from military service.

New officers start at just over $42,000 per year.

