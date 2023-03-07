Bartlett Fire Dept. warns personal fireworks could ignite storm debris covering the city

The Bartlett Fire Chief says it would not take much to ignite trees and leaves piled up on almost every street corner.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Ahead of Fourth of July celebrations, fire departments across Shelby County are reminding people that the sale or use of personal fireworks is not allowed.

While they issue similar warnings every year, the recent storms have left the Midsouth covered in dry wood and debris.

Bartlett in particular, according to residents and fire officials, might as well be a tinderbox ready to ignite.

“It might get a little scary this year with lots of piles of trees,” said resident Samantha Schramm. “There's piles of trees and leaves and stuff everywhere.”

Schramm said a bolt of lightning brought a giant tree down in front of her home on Summer Avenue.

It’s no wonder the Bartlett Fire Dept. is warning people not to light their own #fireworks this #July4th The entire community is covered in piles of dry wood and leaves left by the recent storms pic.twitter.com/DCmKuCfcrP — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 3, 2023

“It hit our powerlines, was covering part of I-70 and we couldn’t get in or out of our driveway for quite a few days,” she said.

Monday, all the wood from the tree was sitting in a pile in her front yard. And it was the same all over the city.

“We’ve had a rough week with the recent windstorms,” Bartlett Fire Chief Tommy Gately said. “We have a lot of debris on pretty much every street corner.”

One house on Ellenview Cove had at least three full-sized trees piled up in a huge mound of dry wood in the front yard.

Some of the worst damage was on Broadway Road. With so many fallen trees, resident Billy Sharp worried even a small flame could easily blaze out of control.

“I have trees down still here in my yard, dead leaves, and they would burn and would get to the house,” he said. “Not just mine, but there's others here.”