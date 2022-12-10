Youth Basketball Tournament in Whitehaven a part of Memphis Parks Appreciation Week

City of Memphis and Memphis Parks are hosting a week of activities for different community centers and parks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From the week of October 7th through October 14th, different community centers in Memphis are participating in activities as part of Memphis Parks Appreciation Week. The week-long event was a collaboration effort by City of Memphis and Memphis Parks. It is an "annual Mayoral-proclaimed holiday that serves as an invitation for Memphians to visit, explore, and enjoy their 150 parks across our city."

"Memphis Parks Appreciation Week is to show and demonstrate the various activities that each community center has. For instance, the different types of programs we have throughout the city : youth basketball, some centers even cater to golf, others cater to soccer. We all have our unique twist to put on for the community," said Ivory Boykins, Director of Whitehaven Community Center.

Boykins mentioned that these activities are not all athletics, but also involve afterschool learning. Literacy Mid-south is stationed at some of the centers, and it helps students with vocabulary and understanding of the written word.

Tuesday, October 11th, at the Whitehaven Community Center, youths participated in a five on five basketball tournament. "Something to give the kids a little exercise and keep them busy," said Boykins. He said the Whitehaven Community Center chose basketball as their activity because kids in that area gravitate towards it the most.