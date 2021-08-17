To kick off the campaign, Collierville Police Officers and Firefighters paid a visit to the Collierville Animal Shelter to meet some of the adoptable cats and dogs

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Collierville is launching a new campaign promoting Collierville Animal Services titled, “Be a Hero. Adopt a Pet!” The goal of the campaign is to encourage individuals and families, who are considering pet adoption, to choose one of the animals at the Collierville Animal Shelter.

To kick off the campaign, Collierville Police Officers and Firefighters paid a visit to the Collierville Animal Shelter to meet some of the cats and dogs currently waiting for adoption. The campaign centers on the belief that pet adoption is a heroic way to help animals in need much like Collierville’s selfless first responders help the Town every day.

Be a hero. Adopt a pet! The Collierville Animal Shelter is full of animals waiting to be your family pet. If you have ever considered adoption, now is the time! Learn about the process and see available pets here: https://t.co/3swLfC0xrN pic.twitter.com/L8ckh8F71t — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) August 16, 2021

Collierville Animal Services believes when someone adopts a pet from the Collierville Animal Shelter, they have personally given that animal a second chance at life.

The Collierville Animal Shelter, like many animal shelters across the nation, is experiencing growing numbers of animals in need of adoption this year. They currently have 74 pets available for adoption. Those interested in adopting from Collierville Animal Services can learn more about the process and see available animals here.

ADOPTION POLICY